Ivey will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Ivey had been playing well for Detroit until a dud against the Lakers on Wednesday in which he was held to seven points in 19 minutes before fouling out. The Pistons haven't won a game in November, so it's not a surprise to see coach Monty Williams continue to make tweaks to his rotation.