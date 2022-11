Ivey (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's matchup with Cleveland.

Ivey missed Friday's game versus the Suns due to right knee soreness. The 2022 No. 5 pick is averaging 16.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.8 minutes across 19 games this season. If Ivey is unable to play Sunday, his next opportunity will be Tuesday's game against the Knicks.