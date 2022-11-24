Ivey is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Suns due to right knee soreness.
Ivey has been a consistent presence and contributor for the Pistons this season, appearing in all but one contest. The rookie's status should be clarified before the opening tip Friday.
