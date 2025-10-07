default-cbs-image
Duren is day-to-day with hamstring soreness, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

This explains why Duren didn't start in Monday's preseason opener, and given the tricky nature of hamstring issues, we'd expect Duren to be brought along slowly through the preseason. If this is something that impacts him during the regular season, that would be a boon to Isaiah Stewart's value.

