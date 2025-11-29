Duren logged 16 points (5-8 FG, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 112-109 loss to the Magic.

Duren has been one of the best two-way bigs in the NBA this season, and he's a double-double threat every time he steps on the hardwood. He's recorded eight double-doubles over his last 10 games dating back to Nov. 5, but that wasn't the only area in which he stood out in this loss Friday. His four blocks were a season-high output as well.