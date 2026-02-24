Duren totaled 25 points (10-13 FG, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 29 minutes during Monday's 114-103 loss to the Spurs.

Duren performed well on the offensive end yet again Monday and has now hit on 66.7 percent of his field-goal attempts in two games since returning from a suspension. The 22-year-old also impressed on the glass and has secured a double-double in four of six February appearances. Duren will face another tough test against the Thunder on Wednesday.