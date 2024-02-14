Wiseman had 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 125-111 loss to the Lakers.

Wiseman was an unexpected surprise considering Jalen Duren's form hold on the starting job. The duo split even minutes in the loss, but the metrics suggest that the increase is just a blip on the radar. The Pistons have little to play for, so we may see increased tinkering with the lineup after the All-Star break, and that could have a positive affect on Wiseman's totals.