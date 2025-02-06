Beasley is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the 76ers due to a left shoulder strain.
Beasley has yet to miss a game this season and isn't expected to do so Friday despite dealing with a left shoulder strain. If Beasley is upgraded to available, he should continue to operate as one of Detroit's primary bench options in their backcourt.
