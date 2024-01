Muscala (trade pending) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

Muscala and Danilo Gallinari were traded to Detroit on Sunday in exchange for Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley and two second-round picks, but the duo wasn't ready to make their Pistons debut Monday in Washington. Even if Muscala and Gallinari are cleared to play Wednesday, it's unclear how large their respective roles will be.