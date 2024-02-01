Muscala has been diagnosed with a concussion and won't be available for Friday's game against the Clippers, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Muscala will need to go through league-mandated concussion protocol testing before he's cleared to return, so he's likely looking at a multi-game absence. The Pistons turned to Muscala as a starter in place of Isaiah Stewart (ankle) in Wednesday's 128-121 loss to the Cavaliers, only for Muscala to exit that contest with the head injury after playing just three minutes. Stewart has since been ruled out for the next 10-to-14 days, so while Muscala joins him on the sideline for Friday's contest, the Pistons could turn to Danilo Gallinari, Ausar Thompson and Kevin Knox to fill minutes at power forward.