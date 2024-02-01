Muscala has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers with a head injury, Johnny Kane of Bally Sports reports. He'll finish the game with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and a rebound over four minutes.

Muscala appeared to be hit in the head during the first quarter of Wednesday's tilt and won't return. While it's unclear if he'll be placed in concussion protocols, Muscala's next chance to play will come Friday against the Clippers. In the meantime, expect Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Knox and James Wiseman to pick up some minutes.