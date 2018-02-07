Hearn made his NBA debut in Monday's 111-91 win over the Trail Blazers, scoring three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and accruing no other statistics across three minutes.

One of the Pistons' two players signed to a two-way contract, Hearn has largely spent his first NBA season with the G League's Grand Rapids Drive, but the absences of Dwight Buycks (illness) and Reggie Jackson (ankle) created an added need for backcourt depth in Detroit. Hearn is expected to dress for the Pistons again Wednesday against the Nets, but the expected return of Buycks will make it even more difficult for the former to wriggle his way into head coach Stan Van Gundy's rotation.