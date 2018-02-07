Pistons' Reggie Hearn: Makes NBA debut Monday
Hearn made his NBA debut in Monday's 111-91 win over the Trail Blazers, scoring three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and accruing no other statistics across three minutes.
One of the Pistons' two players signed to a two-way contract, Hearn has largely spent his first NBA season with the G League's Grand Rapids Drive, but the absences of Dwight Buycks (illness) and Reggie Jackson (ankle) created an added need for backcourt depth in Detroit. Hearn is expected to dress for the Pistons again Wednesday against the Nets, but the expected return of Buycks will make it even more difficult for the former to wriggle his way into head coach Stan Van Gundy's rotation.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...