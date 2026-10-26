Holland logged two points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 23 minutes during Sunday's 106-93 win over Philadelphia.

Holland struggled to find his shooting touch but made his presence felt elsewhere, finishing one rebound shy of double digits while contributing three combined steals and blocks. The forward also played aggressive defense against Jaylen Brown, helping Detroit secure its third straight victory. With Ausar Thompson (ankle) sidelined, Holland could continue seeing increased opportunities, though his inconsistent offensive production limits his fantasy appeal.