Pistons' Ronald Holland: Tops double digits again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holland totaled 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Friday's 126-110 victory over the Grizzlies.
Holland scored double digits for the third straight game, although his supporting numbers continue to be mostly underwhelming. With Ausar Thompson still sidelined due to an ankle injury, Holland has seen his role increase during that three-game span. However, with Thompson nearing a return, Holland's value could evaporate at any point, making him a tough player to roster with confidence.
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