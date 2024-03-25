Fontecchio (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks.
Fontecchio will miss a fifth straight game due to a bruised left toe. Troy Brown and Chimezie Metu are candidates for increased playing time until Fontecchio is cleared to return.
