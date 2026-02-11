Smith (calf) isn't listed on the Pistons' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

The two-way center has made just five appearances for Detroit all season and hadn't seen action in the G League with the Motor City Cruise since Jan. 26 while he managed a calf issue, but he joined the Pistons for morning shootaround Wednesday and should be available to play in the club's final game before the All-Star break, per Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press. With Jalen Duren (two games) and Isaiah Stewart (seven games) receiving suspensions for their roles in a brawl that occurred in Monday's win over the Hornets, Paul Reed will likely step into a high-minute role as the Pistons' starting center, but Smith could be part of the rotation as Reed's backup until Duren is back in the fold.