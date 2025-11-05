Ingram supplied 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 128-100 victory over the Bucks.

Ingram was unable to follow Sunday's 26-point performance, but still grabbed eight boards, blocked two shots and shot 50 percent from the field in a win. He is averaging 21.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks across 32.5 minutes this season so expect his production Friday against the Hawks to look more like that and less like Tuesday's statline.