Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Dealing with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.
Ingram is day-to-day based on this questionable tag. If Toronto's star forward is unable to push through this illness, the team may need guys like Ja'Kobe Walter and Gradey Dick to step into larger roles.
