Ingram dropped in 29 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and four turnovers in 37 minutes during Friday's 122-116 loss to the Bucks.

Ingram was held to just 16 points on Opening Night, but he matched that total by halftime in this one, and he finished with a team-high 20 shot attempts. Unfortunately, he also committed four turnovers while he was out there, and through the first two games, he has totaled nine giveaways. Still, Friday's game was an encouraging development after a subpar outing in the opener, and he should be able to keep the positive momentum going Sunday with a favorable matchup against the Mavericks.