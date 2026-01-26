Ingram had 13 points (5-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 36 minutes during Sunday's 103-101 victory over the Thunder.

It wasn't Ingram's finest effort, though he remains productive across the board in his first season with the Raptors. The star forward has averaged 20.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 36.0 minutes per contest in his last eight games.