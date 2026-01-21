Ingram notched 22 points (8-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 145-127 win over Golden State.

Ingram turned in a solid total that fell in line with his typical season averages of 21.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists. The Raptors went 1-1 without Ingram's services earlier in the month, but the team has gone 6-4 over the last 10 games without RJ Barrett (ankle) and Jakob Poeltl (back). Ingram is a significant reason behind the recent success.