Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Needs 12 shots for 11 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram closed with 11 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 122-92 victory over the Mavericks.
Ingram played through a stomach bug Sunday, which may have impacted his performance as he struggled to get his shot to fall. Immanuel Quickley also had a tough time finding his rhythm, as he went 4-for-14 from the floor for 10 points, two rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one turnover in 31 minutes.
