Ingram (thumb) is questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics.

Ingram remains day-to-day after leaving Wednesday's game against Charlotte early with a sprained thumb. This injury is on his shooting hand, and that certainly complicates things. With Scottie Barnes (knee) also questionable, the Raptors may need guys like Ja'Kobe Walter, Ochai Agbaji and Gradey Dick to step up.