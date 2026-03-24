default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Ingram (heel) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Ingram was a late scratch ahead of Monday's win over Utah and could miss a second straight game due to right heel inflammation. Ja'Kobe Walter would likely draw another start if Ingram is ruled out, though Jamal Shead and Gradey Dick would also be candidates to see increased playing time.

More News