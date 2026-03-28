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Ingram (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Orlando, according to Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca.

After a rough performance in Friday's 119-106 win over New Orleans, Ingram may not be available versus Orlando. With Immanuel Quickley (foot) still sidelined, Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead may find themselves back in the starting lineup.

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