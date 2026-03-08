Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Will play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Ingram drew the questionable tag for Sunday's game while battling through a stomach bug, but the veteran forward has progressed enough in his recovery to play. He has averaged 22.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.6 threes over 34.3 minutes per game in seven outings since the All-Star break.
