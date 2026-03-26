Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Will play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram (heel) is good to go for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Ingram is back after a one-game absence, which could result in Ja'Kobe Walter heading back to the second unit. Immanuel Quickley (foot) is out, so Ingram could see an uptick in usage Wednesday evening.
More News
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Questionable to play Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Late scratch Monday•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Extremely efficient in win•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Reaches 30-point mark again•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Game-high 36 points in win•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Nets 22 points with four swipes•