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Raptors' Chucky Hepburn: Starting Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hepburn (knee) will start Friday's Summer League game against Boston, Zulfi Sheikh of Sportsnet reports.

Hepburn will return to game action after undergoing surgery Jan. 8 to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. He appeared in two regular-season games for the Raptors during the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 0.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.5 steals over 6.5 minutes per tilt. He is signed to a two-way contract and will need to impress throughout Summer League if he hopes to earn more playing time with Toronto in 2026-27.

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