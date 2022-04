Trent (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 3 against the 76ers, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Trent unexpectedly started Monday night's Game 2, but he was clearly not himself and was removed from the contest after seeing only 10 minutes of action. The hope is that he can make significant progress over the next day and a half, but for now, the Raptors are in wait-and-see mode.