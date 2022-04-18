Trent (illness) will go through a pregame workout prior to Monday's Game 2 against the 76ers before the Raptors make an official call on his status, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

Speaking pregame, coach Nick Nurse told reporters that Trent is still "very sick", but the guard is apparently feeling better than he was earlier in the day. Nurse did not sound optimistic about Trent's chances to play, but we'll know more after he goes through the workout. At this juncture, Trent looks to be floating somewhere between questionable and doubtful.