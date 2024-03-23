Dick racked up 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 123-103 loss to the Thunder.

Dick's four threes Friday is the sixth time he's hit that mark this season, and his 21 points were his most since Feb. 5 against the Pelicans. Dick has started in each of his last seven games, and has averaged 11.1 points on 38.5 percent shooting, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 31.7 minutes per game.