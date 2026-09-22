Leonard agreed on a two-year, $115 million contract extension with the Raptors on Tuesday, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

The deal also has a player option for the 2028-29 season. After spending most of this past offseason in a holding pattern, Leonard is settling back in with Toronto for his second stint with the team following a six-year tenure with the Clippers that was tumultuous at times. The star forward is coming off one of the best campaigns of his illustrious career in 2025-26 with Los Angeles, having averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game over 65 regular-season appearances.