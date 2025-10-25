Agbaji dropped three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT), a rebound and an assist across 12 minutes in Friday's 122-116 loss to the Bucks.

Agbaji has not been an effective contributor among Toronto's second unit, primarily due to a lack of volume and playing time. His next chance to perform would be Sunday against Dallas, but Agbaji should not be considered as a fantasy option moving forward.