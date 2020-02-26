Reggie Hearn: Scores 23 in win
Hearn scored 23 points (7-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go with four rebounds, five assists, one steal and a block during Sunday's win against Iowa.
It was Hearn's first 20+ point game since a Jan. 14 contest against Oklahoma, which proved to be a useful factor in the win. Overall this season, the 28-year-old is putting up 12.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...