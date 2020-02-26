Hearn scored 23 points (7-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go with four rebounds, five assists, one steal and a block during Sunday's win against Iowa.

It was Hearn's first 20+ point game since a Jan. 14 contest against Oklahoma, which proved to be a useful factor in the win. Overall this season, the 28-year-old is putting up 12.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.