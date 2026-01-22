Rockets' Aaron Holiday: Sitting out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the 76ers.
Holiday had been listed as questionable heading into the day, but he'll end up getting the night off as he continues to tend to back spasms. The 29-year-old guard hasn't been in the rotation for Houston lately, so his absence won't free up minutes for any of the Rockets' other reserves.
