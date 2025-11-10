Sengun finished with 23 points (10-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists over 40 minutes during Sunday's 122-115 victory over Milwaukee.

The fifth-year center came up a few dimes short of his ninth career triple-double, instead settling for his fifth double-double in nine games this season. Sengun has scored at least 20 points in four straight contests and dished at least six assists in every game so far in 2025-26, averaging 22.8 points, 9.9 boards, 7.3 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.2 threes and 0.8 blocks to begin the campaign.