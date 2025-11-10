Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Double-double against Bucks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sengun finished with 23 points (10-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists over 40 minutes during Sunday's 122-115 victory over Milwaukee.
The fifth-year center came up a few dimes short of his ninth career triple-double, instead settling for his fifth double-double in nine games this season. Sengun has scored at least 20 points in four straight contests and dished at least six assists in every game so far in 2025-26, averaging 22.8 points, 9.9 boards, 7.3 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.2 threes and 0.8 blocks to begin the campaign.
More News
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Flirts with triple-double in loss•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Double-doubles again•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Secures third double-double•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Posts 18-8-9-2-2 line in win•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Another strong line•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Stuffs stat sheet in defeat•