Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Huge double-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sengun finished Sunday's 117-113 overtime victory over the Magic with 30 points (11-31 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in 45 minutes.
Sengun submitted his eighth double-double of the year, reaching the 30-point threshold for the first time since Opening Night in Oklahoma City as well. The star big man is without a triple-double so far, though he's come one assist shy of doing so on two occasions in 2025-26. Sengun is off to a phenomenal start overall, averaging 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 12 games this season.
