Sengun ended Thursday's 127-105 loss to the Pelicans with 20 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes.

Sengun finished one rebound shy of posting a double-double, and even though he didn't fill the stat sheet as he's done in other games, he still posted an impressive outing. Sengun is averaging 17.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 0.7 blocks per game since the start of January.