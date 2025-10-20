Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Starting against Thunder
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sengun (rest) will start at power forward Tuesday against the Thunder, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.
Rockets head coach Ime Udoka is going to lean on a jumbo lineup with Sengun starting next to Steven Adams. With Fred VanVleet (knee) presumably out for the season, Sengun and Amen Thompson will be responsible for most of the playmaking.
