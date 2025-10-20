default-cbs-image
Sengun (rest) will start at power forward Tuesday against the Thunder, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka is going to lean on a jumbo lineup with Sengun starting next to Steven Adams. With Fred VanVleet (knee) presumably out for the season, Sengun and Amen Thompson will be responsible for most of the playmaking.

