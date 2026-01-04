Sengun (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Tim MacMahom of ESPN reports.

Sengun left early in the first quarter of Saturday's game due to a right ankle sprain, which medical staff deemed too severe for the fifth-year center to return. Clint Capela will see a heavy dose of minutes off the bench the rest of the way due to the absences of Sengun and Steven Adams (ankle). Sengun's injury puts him in jeopardy of missing Monday's game against the Suns.