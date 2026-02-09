This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Available to play
Thompson (illness) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Thompson was technically available Saturday against the Thunder, but the Rockets decided to keep him on the sidelines. Assuming he's feeling better, Thompson will likely be a full go Tuesday which could push Reed Sheppard back to the second unit.