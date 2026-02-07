Rockets' Amen Thompson: Doesn't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (illness) didn't play in Saturday's 112-106 win over the Thunder.
Thompson was a late addition to the injury report Saturday due to an illness. While he was ultimately upgraded to available ahead of the contest, he did not see the floor. He'll have until Tuesday's game against the Clippers to recover. If he's forced to miss additional time, Reed Sheppard and JD Davison may continue to see increased playing time.