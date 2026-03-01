Rockets' Amen Thompson: Double-double in Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson closed with 20 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-12 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Saturday's 115-105 loss to the Heat.
The double-double was the 12th of the season for Thompson and his third in February. The third-year guard struggled to stay fully healthy and productive during the month, and over 10 games he averaged 13.3 points, 7.2 boards, 4.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.
