default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Thompson closed with 20 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-12 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Saturday's 115-105 loss to the Heat.

The double-double was the 12th of the season for Thompson and his third in February. The third-year guard struggled to stay fully healthy and productive during the month, and over 10 games he averaged 13.3 points, 7.2 boards, 4.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

More News