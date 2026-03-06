Thompson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against Portland.

Thompson finished with 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals over 44 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 overtime loss to the Warriors, as he successfully powered through his ankle sprain. Friday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Rockets are simply considering a maintenance day here.