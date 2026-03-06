Rockets' Amen Thompson: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against Portland.
Thompson finished with 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals over 44 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 overtime loss to the Warriors, as he successfully powered through his ankle sprain. Friday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Rockets are simply considering a maintenance day here.
More News
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Posts double-double•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Set to play Thursday•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Listed as questionable for Thursday•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Good to go for Thursday•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Leaves early with ankle injury•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Exits with ankle injury•