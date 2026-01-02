Thompson closed with 23 points (10-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 32 minutes during Thursday's 120-96 win over the Nets.

Thompson caught fire against Brooklyn and led all players in scoring, recording his 12th outing with 20-plus points through 31 regular-season games. The 22-year-old guard also matched the team-high mark in steals after totaling just one swipe in his previous three appearances. Thompson has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four outings, during which he has averaged 20.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 33.5 minutes per tilt.