Thompson chipped in 22 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 28 minutes during Thursday's 127-105 loss to the Pelicans.

Thompson moved to the bench after starting in each of Houston's last five games before the All-Star break, but the move to the second unit didn't translate into a decline in production. Thompson has scored in double digits in five of his seven February appearances, a span in which he's averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.