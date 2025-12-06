Thompson totaled 31 points (12-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Friday's 117-98 victory over the Suns.

Thompson continued his recent scoring surge, tallying a season-high 31 points, his third straight game with at least 20 points. After a somewhat underwhelming start to the season, Thompson has slowly turned things around. In 14 appearances over the past month, he has averaged 18.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks in 36.9 minutes per contest, which is good enough for top 50 value in standard leagues.