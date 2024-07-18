Whitmore won't play during the rest of Summer League, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Whitmore has been one of the top performers at Summer League and will turn his focus to getting ready for the regular season after appearing in three games in Las Vegas. The high-flying 20-year-old logged 47 games played with the Rockets as a rookie, averaging 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds across 18.7 minutes.