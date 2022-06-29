Tate had his $1.8 million team option declined by the Rockets on Wednesday, making him a restricted free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. However, the two sides have a mutual interest in discussing a new deal.

Tate has been one of Houston's staples over the past two seasons, starting 135 of his 148 appearances. Last year, he averaged 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 26.4 minutes. Given the Rockets' current roster makeup, it appears Tate would be in line to continue starting at small forward if he remains with the franchise.