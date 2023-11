Tate finished with four points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 128-119 victory over the Hornets.

Tate has struggled to get going offensively thus far and he isn't very incorporated in the offense. However, he tied for the second-most assists for the Rockets on Wednesday and will continue filling a role as a glue guy and defensive stopper.